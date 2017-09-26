FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq refuses talks with Kurdistan about independence referendum results
September 26, 2017 / 2:22 AM / in 22 days

Iraq refuses talks with Kurdistan about independence referendum results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government will not hold talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) about the results of the “unconstitutional” referendum on independence held on Monday in northern Iraq, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.

“We are not ready to discuss or have a dialogue about the results of the referendum because it is unconstitutional,” Abadi said in a speech broadcast on state TV on Monday night.

Masoud Barzani’s KRG says the referendum is not binding and was meant to be a legitimate mandate to negotiate with Baghdad and neighboring countries over the secession of the Kurdish-controlled region from Iraq.

The vote was expected to deliver a comfortable “yes”, and final results should be announced in 72 hours. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Paul Tait)

