Iraqi government wants Kurdistan-based mobile phone network under its control
#Oil report
October 9, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 9 days ago

Iraqi government wants Kurdistan-based mobile phone network under its control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government said on Monday it would seek to impose control over a Kurdistan-based mobile phone operator and move the firm’s headquarters to the capital Baghdad.

The announcement followed a cabinet meeting attended by top security officials. It is part of a series of measures taken against the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq after it held an independence referendum last month that Baghdad opposed. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)

