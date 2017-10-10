FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Asiacell, Korek have yet to receive demand from Iraq to move HQ to Baghdad
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 10, 2017 / 9:39 AM / in 7 days

UPDATE 1-Asiacell, Korek have yet to receive demand from Iraq to move HQ to Baghdad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Korek)

BAGHDAD, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Asiacell and Korek Telecom said on Tuesday they have not yet received a formal demand from the Iraqi government to move their headquarters from the Kurdistan region to Baghdad.

“If required, we will seek a constructive solution which is in the best interests of our customers and all involved parties,” said the company, based in the Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya.

Korek said it had not received a demand from the Iraqi government.

Iraq’s government on Monday said it will seek to impose control over Kurdistan-based mobile phone operators and move their headquarters on Baghdad.

The decision is part of series of measures taken against the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq after a referendum on Kurdish independence last month, which delivered an overwhelming vote to break away from Iraq.

The Iraqi government statement did not identify the networks concerned, but it is believed to be directed at Asiacell and Korek, based in the KRG capital Erbil. Iraq’s third operator, Zain, is based in Baghdad.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.