Erdogan, Putin discuss Iraqi Kurdish referendum: Turkish presidential sources
#World News
September 25, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in 23 days

Erdogan, Putin discuss Iraqi Kurdish referendum: Turkish presidential sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman casts her vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum by phone on Monday and laid stress on the territorial integrity of both Iraq and Syria, Turkish presidential sources said.

They said the two leaders also talked about the Astana process regarding Syria and agreed to discuss regional developments at greater length when they meet in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.

Reporting by Murad Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay

