FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey would intervene if Iraqi Turkmens targeted, foreign minister says
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 25, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 23 days ago

Turkey would intervene if Iraqi Turkmens targeted, foreign minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of Peshmerga forces stands guard during Kurds independence referendum in Sheikh Amir village, Iraq September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister warned on Monday that Ankara would intervene militarily if the Turkmen population in Iraq was targeted, marking its latest warning over the independence referendum in northern Iraq.

Mevult Cavusoglu made the comment in an interview with broadcaster A Haber.

Ankara sees itself as a protector of Iraq’s Turkmen ethnic minority, with a particular focus on the oil city of Kirkuk, which Kurds seized in 2014 as Iraqi troops retreated in the face of Islamic State advances.

Voting began on Monday despite strong opposition from Iraq’s central government and Turkey and Iran - both with significant Kurdish populations - as well as Western warnings the move could aggravate Middle East instability.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.