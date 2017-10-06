FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to close Iraq border, air space, will open new gate with Baghdad
#World News
October 6, 2017 / 11:51 AM / in 12 days

Turkey to close Iraq border, air space, will open new gate with Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey wants to open a new border gate with Iraq in cooperation with the central government in Baghdad after it shuts down the existing gate in response to last week’s Kurdish independence referendum, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

“We have proposed opening the new Ovakoy gate, west of currently used Habur gate, to Baghdad and we are expecting their support. We will be happy to discuss this with (Iraqi Prime Minister Haider) al-Abadi,” Yildirim told reporters, saying the timing of his visit to Baghdad was a work in progress.

Yildirim also said he wanted to boost cooperation with central Iraqi government on economy, defence, security and political issues.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

