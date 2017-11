MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday some forces were trying to oust the leader of the country, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

“Some sides are trying to use certain forces in order to displace the leader of Lebanon,” Interfax quoted Bassil as telling his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Larry King)