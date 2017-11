BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese economy and pound are not in danger following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Saturday, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters.

Lebanon's Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil speaks during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/Files

There is “no danger to the economy or pound”, Khalil said.

Hariri’s resignation topples a coalition government grouping nearly all of Lebanon’s main political parties.