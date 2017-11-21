Trump, Putin to talk over phone on Tuesday after Assad's visit to Russia - Ifx

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Putin was paid a rare visit by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday. Greeting Assad at his Black Sea residence of Sochi, Putin said he would follow up the meeting with telephone calls to Trump and to Middle Eastern leaders including the Emir of Qatar.