February 5, 2018 / 4:46 PM / a day ago

Russia, Syria discuss energy sector cooperation -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Syrian Oil and Mineral Resources Minister Ali Ghanem discussed future cooperation in the oil and gas sector at a meeting on Monday, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

“We attach great importance to the recovery of the Syrian economy, in particular the oil and gas sector, which will help the normalisation of the socio-economic situation in the country,” the ministry quoted Novak as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by David Evans)

