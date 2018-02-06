FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 10:02 AM / a day ago

Russia's Putin spoke to Iranian president - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the two leaders talked about the search for a political settlement in Syria, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the conflict in Yemen. They also spoke of their determination to implement the international deal on Iran’s nuclear programme, the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams

