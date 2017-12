VIENNA (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital by the United States runs counter to common sense.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses a news conference during a meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“This announcement runs counter to common sense,” Lavrov told a news conference in Vienna, referring to an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington was recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.