Kremlin: Syria peoples' congress being 'actively discussed'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A proposal to convene a congress of all Syria’s ethnic groups is a joint initiative which is being promoted by Russia and others and is now being actively discussed, the Kremlin said on Friday.

It is premature, however, to discuss the time and venue for the congress, which is seen as a mechanism to assist Syria’s post-war development, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Putin mentioned the idea of holding such a congress at a forum with foreign scholars on Thursday.