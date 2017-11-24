FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia working with Saudi Arabia to unify Syrian opposition - Lavrov
Sections
Featured
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
Exclusive
Health
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Markets Weekahead
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Editor's Picks
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 24, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a day ago

Russia working with Saudi Arabia to unify Syrian opposition - Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia is working together with Saudi Arabia to unify the Syrian opposition, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Lavrov was speaking at a meeting with United Nations special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, who is visiting Moscow.

De Mistura said a new Syrian constitution will be one of the main items on the agenda for UN-sponsored talks in Geneva next week between opposing sides in the Syria conflict, RIA reported. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.