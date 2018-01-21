FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 6:32 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov says 'unilateral actions' by U.S. in Syria made Turkey furious: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - “Unilateral actions” by the United States in Iran and Syria have infuriated Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Kommersant newspaper in an interview.

“Many political scientists are asking why do we care and say that the worst is the best: let the United States prove its inability to find an agreement, (to show) its destructive role in global affairs, let it be in Iran or Syria and where the unilateral actions have already infuriated Turkey,” he said.

In the interview to Kommersant, conducted earlier this week and published on Sunday, Lavrov also said that an attempt by the U.S. via the possible new sanctions to change Russian foreign policy was ‘unpromising’.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

