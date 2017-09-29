FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia-U.S. cooperation on Syria "not without problems" - Lavrov
September 29, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 18 days ago

Russia-U.S. cooperation on Syria "not without problems" - Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There are problems with cooperation between Russia and the United States in Syria, Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

“How we are cooperating on Syria - yes, not without problems of course, because not everyone takes things the same way,” Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying.

“Nevertheless, it is an example of how you can set aside differences and concentrate on common interests.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and John Stonestreet

