Pro-Syrian govt fighters start to enter Afrin - Hezbollah media unit

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Popular Forces fighters that support the Syrian government have started to enter the Kurdish-held Afrin region in northwest Syria coming from Aleppo, a military media unit run by the government’s ally Hezbollah said on Tuesday.

The militias, which Syrian state television said on Monday would help fend off a Turkish offensive in the region, are entering Afrin through the al-Ziyara crossing point north of Nubul, the Hezbollah media unit said.