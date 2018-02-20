Pro-Syrian government forces retreat after Turkish artillery fire: Anadolu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Pro-Syrian government forces en route to the northwestern Afrin region on Tuesday retreated after Turkish forces fired artillery as a warning, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Anadolu, without giving a source, said the pro-Syrian government forces had turned back some 10 kilometres (6.2 miles)from Afrin’s border.

Earlier on Tuesday Syrian state television had shown the pro-Damascus forces entering the Afrin region to help Kurdish fighters defend against a month-long Turkish offensive.