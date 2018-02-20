FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
World News
February 20, 2018 / 4:11 PM / a day ago

Pro-Syrian government forces retreat after Turkish artillery fire: Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Pro-Syrian government forces en route to the northwestern Afrin region on Tuesday retreated after Turkish forces fired artillery as a warning, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Anadolu, without giving a source, said the pro-Syrian government forces had turned back some 10 kilometres (6.2 miles)from Afrin’s border.

Earlier on Tuesday Syrian state television had shown the pro-Damascus forces entering the Afrin region to help Kurdish fighters defend against a month-long Turkish offensive.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.