Body of Russian airman killed in Syria returned home: agencies

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The body of Russian air force pilot Roman Fillipov, who was killed after his aircraft was shot down over rebel-held territory in Syria, has been returned to Russia, Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

The pilot’s body was recovered with help from the Turkish authorities, a defence ministry statement was quoted as saying. There were no details about how the body was retrieved from rebel-held territory. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andew Osborn and Robin Pomeroy)