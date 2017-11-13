FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strikes kill 29 in market in northern Syria - monitoring group
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 8:04 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Air strikes kill 29 in market in northern Syria - monitoring group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitoring group said on Monday that air strikes on a market had killed at least 29 people in a rebel-held area of northwest Syria.

Three air raids hit the town of Atareb, west of the city of Aleppo, the Britain-based observatory said. It said the death toll was likely to rise.

Atareb is inside what is known as a “de-escalation” zone under a deal agreed between Turkey, Russia and Iran to reduce violence in the area.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
