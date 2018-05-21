FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Syrian army says Damascus and surroundings fully secure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army said the capital Damascus and its surroundings were fully secure after the army cleared the last insurgent-held area around the capital of Islamic State fighters on Monday.

“Damascus and its surroundings and Damascus countryside and its villages are completely secure areas,” the army high command said in a televised statement, adding that the army would continue to fight “terrorism” across Syria.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

