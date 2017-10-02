Fifteen people dead after attack on Damascus police station -RIA

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Fifteen people were killed in an attack on a police station in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, Russia’s RIA news agency cited its correspondent as reporting from the scene.

The dead included five policemen and 10 civilians the agency reported. Citing a source in the Syrian security services, RIA said the attack had been carried out by four suicide bombers.

The pro-Damascus al-Mayadeen TV channel said four militants carried out the attack, killing more than 10 people.