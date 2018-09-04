Explosions heard near Syria's Hama - SANA

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Several explosions were heard in Syria’s Hama countryside, Syrian state media said on Tuesday.

A correspondent for Syrian state television said “initial reports” suggest the explosions were an “aggression”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the explosions were heard in the area between Masyaf and Wadi al-Uyoun near Hama city.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.