April 13, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK should press for U.N.-led investigation in Syria - opposition leader Corbyn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should press for an independent U.N.-led investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Syria rather than wait for instructions from the U.S. President Donald Trump on how to proceed, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, speaks at the launch of their local election campaign, in London, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday won backing from her senior ministers to take unspecified action with the United States and France to deter further use of chemical weapons by Syria. Corbyn has said parliament should be consulted before any military action.

“The government appears to be waiting for instructions from President Donald Trump on how to proceed,” the Labour Party leader said in a statement.

“Britain should press for an independent U.N.-led investigation of last weekend’s horrific chemical weapons attack so that those responsible can be held to account.” 

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams

