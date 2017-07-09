FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Syria monitor, rebel official say U.S.-Russian truce holding in southwest
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants to probe harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants to probe harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2017 / 9:50 AM / a month ago

Syria monitor, rebel official say U.S.-Russian truce holding in southwest

Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Quneitra, Syria July 8, 2017.Alaa al-Faqir

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - There have been no air strikes or clashes in southwestern Syria since a U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire deal took effect on Sunday morning, a war monitoring group and a rebel official said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said "calm was prevailing" in the area since the truce began at noon Damascus time (0900 GMT). A rebel official in Deraa city also said there had been no significant fighting.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian army.

The United States, Russia and Jordan reached this week a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" meant to halt fighting between Syrian government forces and rebel groups in the southwest.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Suleiman al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.