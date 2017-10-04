FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chemical weapons watchdog found sarin used in Syria attack - sources
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 4, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 14 days ago

Chemical weapons watchdog found sarin used in Syria attack - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM/UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Samples examined by the global chemical weapons watchdog have tested positive for the banned nerve agent sarin in an attack in an opposition-held Syrian town in March, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The March 30 air strike in the town of Latamneh, in the northern Syrian Hama area, injured around 70 people who suffered nausea, foaming of the mouth and muscle spasms. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.