FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
February 3, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Syria denies U.S. claims it used chemical weapons against rebel-held areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian foreign ministry denied on Saturday U.S. allegations it had used chemical weapons against rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus, saying the accusations were “lies” without evidence.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday the Syrian government had repeatedly used chlorine as a weapon. A day earlier, Washington said it was prepared to consider military action if necessary to deter chemical weapons attacks by the Syrian government.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.