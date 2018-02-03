Syria denies U.S. claims it used chemical weapons against rebel-held areas

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian foreign ministry denied on Saturday U.S. allegations it had used chemical weapons against rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus, saying the accusations were “lies” without evidence.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday the Syrian government had repeatedly used chlorine as a weapon. A day earlier, Washington said it was prepared to consider military action if necessary to deter chemical weapons attacks by the Syrian government.