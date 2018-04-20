FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

U.N.-marked vehicle seen near Syria suspected gas attack site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A U.N.-marked vehicle was in the area close to the site of the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma on Friday under escort from Russian military police, a Reuters witness said.

The arrival of the vehicle comes three days after a U.N. security team turned back while doing reconnaissance in Douma for the visit of a team of international inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Reporting By Kinda Makieh; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Peter Graff

