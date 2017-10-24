FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns Russia veto of probe into Syria chemical weapons use
October 24, 2017 / 7:34 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. condemns Russia veto of probe into Syria chemical weapons use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “very disappointed” that Russia on Tuesday cast a veto at the United Nations Security Council against renewing a mandate to continue an investigation into who was responsible for the use of chemical weapons during Syria’s civil war.

“We are disappointed, we are very disappointed that Russia put what it considered to be political considerations over the Syrian people who were so brutally murdered,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a regular briefing.

Reporting by Warren Strobel; editing by Susan Thomas

