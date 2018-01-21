FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 9:36 AM / a day ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG says prevented Turkish forces from crossing into Afrin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said Turkish troops tried to cross the countries’ border into the Afrin region on Sunday but were forced back.

Birusk Hasaka, the YPG spokesman in Afrin, said Turkish forces were repulsed after fierce clashes.

Another YPG official, Nouri Mahmoudi, said “all the Turkish military’s ground attacks against Afrin have been repelled so far and they have been forced to retreat.”

Ankara earlier said the Turkish military had entered Afrin.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet

