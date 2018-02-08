FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Syria calls U.S.-led coalition strike in east Syria "war crime"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria on Thursday described a strike by the U.S.-led coalition overnight in east Syria as a “war crime” and called for the coalition to be dismantled, Syrian state news agency (SANA) said.

“We demand (that the international community) condemn this massacre and hold the coalition responsible for it,” SANA reported, citing a letter sent by the foreign ministry to the United Nations and saying that the coalition was illegal and should be disbanded.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Gareth Jones

