Up to 200-300 foreign Islamic State fighters remain in Syria's Raqqa: SDF

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Under a negotiated withdrawal, 275 Syrian Islamic State fighters departed Raqqa city, leaving behind around 200-300 mostly foreign fighters to mount a last stand, a militia spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

Almost all civilians in the Islamic State enclave in Raqqa have been allowed safe passage out as part of the deal, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesman Talal Selo said.

The U.S.-backed SDF launched their final assault in Raqqa on Sunday after the convoy left the city overnight. As of the morning, the convoy was still in SDF territory, Selo said.