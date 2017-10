Syrian Army soldiers secure the area in front of police headquarters in central Damascus, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on October 11, 2017. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for an attack on the police headquarters in central Damascus, the second such attack this month.

A statement on an Islamic State channel on the Telegram messaging service said three fighters carrying explosive belts and machine guns had attacked the police centre.