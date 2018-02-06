FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 12:21 AM / in 2 days

Syrian army deploys new air defences in north - commander in pro-Assad alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army has deployed new air defences and anti-aircraft missiles to frontlines in the Aleppo and Idlib areas, a commander in the military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday.

“The Syrian army calls up new air defences and anti-aircraft missiles to areas on the frontlines with the militants in the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib,” the commander told Reuters. “They cover the air space of the Syrian north.”

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Leslie Adler

