Syrian army deploys new air defences in north - commander in pro-Assad alliance

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army has deployed new air defences and anti-aircraft missiles to frontlines in the Aleppo and Idlib areas, a commander in the military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday.

“The Syrian army calls up new air defences and anti-aircraft missiles to areas on the frontlines with the militants in the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib,” the commander told Reuters. “They cover the air space of the Syrian north.”