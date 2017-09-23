CORRECTED-U.S.-backed forces capture big gas field in Syria's Deir al Zor province - senior commander

(corrects to eastern bank of Euphrates River not western)

AMMAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S.-backed forces on Saturday seized a major natural gas field in Syria’s Deir al Zor province from Islamic State militants after days of fighting close to the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, a group commander said.

Ahmed Abu Khawla told Reuters that the Conoco gas field was the first of its kind taken by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, since it began an offensive earlier this month to capture the eastern province.