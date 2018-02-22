FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
World News
February 22, 2018 / 8:14 AM / 2 days ago

U.N. envoy sees difficult talks on Syria ceasefire deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday he hoped the U.N. Security Council would agree a resolution to end fighting in the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta, but said it would not be easy.

“I hope it will. But it’s uphill. But I hope it will. It is very urgent,” he told Reuters as he arrived at the United Nations in Geneva.

Asked what would happen if there were no deal, he said: “Then we will have to push for it to take place as soon as possible because there is no alternative but a ceasefire and humanitarian access.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.