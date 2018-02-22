U.N. envoy sees difficult talks on Syria ceasefire deal

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday he hoped the U.N. Security Council would agree a resolution to end fighting in the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta, but said it would not be easy.

“I hope it will. But it’s uphill. But I hope it will. It is very urgent,” he told Reuters as he arrived at the United Nations in Geneva.

Asked what would happen if there were no deal, he said: “Then we will have to push for it to take place as soon as possible because there is no alternative but a ceasefire and humanitarian access.”