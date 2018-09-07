Turkey at capacity in hosting refugees, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has reached its capacity in taking refugees, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, signaling Ankara’s reluctance to admit more migrants in case of an influx from Syria’s Idlib.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

The three presidents of the main outside players - Turkey, Russia and Iran - in Syria’s long war were meeting to discuss the fate of Idlib as rival factions there prepared for what could be the conflict’s last great battle.

In his remarks in Tehran, which were broadcast live on Turkish television, Erdogan said any attack on Syria’s Idlib would result in a disaster and millions of civilians there would be moving towards the Turkish border.

Turkey already hosts 3.5 million Syrian refugees.