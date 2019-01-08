Erdogan says Syrian YPG fight against Islamic State "a huge lie"

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, December 25, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/Files

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Kurdish YPG militia’s fight with Islamic State in Syria was “a huge lie”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as he criticised U.S. comments that Ankara must agree to protect Washington’s Kurdish allies.

Turkey sees the YPG, which the United States has backed in the fight against Islamic State, as a terrorist organisation and part of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Erdogan was making a speech to his AK Party lawmakers in parliament.