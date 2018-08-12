FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Erdogan says finalised preparations to make more safe zones in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has finalised preparations to make more safe areas inside Syria as it did via two military incursions in the north of the country it borders, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday,

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party in Rize, Turkey August 11, 2018. Murat Kula/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking at his AK Party’s provincial headquarters in the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon, Erdogan said quarter of a million people had already returned to liberated areas in Syria.

Erdogan said diplomatic and military efforts in Syria’s Idlib province had been accelerated to avoid a “catastrophe” like those seen in other parts of Syria.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Catherine Evans

