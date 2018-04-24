FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 24, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

U.N., EU call for return to Syria peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, stressed on Tuesday the latest territorial gains in the war by Damascus and its allies do not bring peace any closer in the country.

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura attends a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

De Mistura spoke at an international donor conference on Syria hosted by the European Union in Brussels.

“We’re seeing in last few weeks, days... that military gains, territorial gains and military escalation does not bring a political solution, has not brought any change. On the contrary,” he told a joint news conference with the EU’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini.

Mogherini also said it was crucial to restart the U.N.-led talks to end the war that is now in its eight year.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.