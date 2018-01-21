FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 12:11 PM / a day ago

France calls for emergency Security Council meeting on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council over Syria following a Turkish incursion into northern Syria’s Afrin province, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

“Ghouta, Idlib, Afrin - France asks for an urgent meeting of the Security Council,” Le Drian said on his Twitter feed. He added that he had spoken with his Turkish counterpart on Sunday morning.

Turkish ground forces pushed into northern Syria’s Afrin province on Sunday, the army said, after Turkey launched artillery and air strikes on a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia it aims to sweep from its border.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton

