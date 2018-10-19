FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 9:05 AM / in 23 minutes

Istanbul summit on Syria aimed at avoiding new humanitarian disaster: France

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The leaders of France, Germany, Turkey and Russia will meet on Oct 27 in Istanbul to discuss the war in Syria and identify ways of avoiding a humanitarian catastrophe in the country’s Idlib region, the French presidency said on Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Paris wanted to ensure a ceasefire in Idlib remained in place to prevent a new exodus of refugees and to provide new momentum for peace talks.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough

