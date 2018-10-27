FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2018 / 6:09 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Macron says will be vigilant to ensure Syria ceasefire respected

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that the international community would be watching to make sure that Russia and Turkey respect an agreement they have negotiated to create a demilitarised zone in Syria’s Idlib region.

“We will all be extremely vigilant to ensure that these commitments are met and that the ceasefire is stable and sustainable,” he told reporters after a four-way Syria summit with the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Germany.

Macron also said any military offensive by President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and its allies would have “unacceptable security and humanitarian consequences”.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Hugh Lawson
