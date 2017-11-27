FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 27, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 2 days ago

Syrian government delegation postpones departure to Geneva talks - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government delegation has postponed its departure to U.N.-backed peace talks that are due to resume on Tuesday in Geneva, the pro-Syrian government newspaper al-Watan reported.

The office of U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said it would not comment on the travel plans of the Syrian government.

The al-Watan report cited diplomatic sources in Geneva saying the Syrian government was annoyed by a statement that emerged last week from a Syrian opposition meeting in Riyadh.

Syrian opposition groups stuck by a long-standing demand that President Bashar al-Assad be gone from power before a political transition. Damascus viewed the statement as a “return to square one”, al-Watan reported.

Reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut and Tom Miles in Geneva; writing by Tom Perry; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
