FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 19, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel to attend Istanbul Syria summit: govt

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the Istanbul summit on Syria that was earlier announced by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

The spokeswoman said the focus of the discussions between her and the presidents of France, Russia and Turkey would be the situation in the enclave of Idlib and supporting the implementation of the Sochi agreement between Russia and Turkey.

“The Federal Government sees Russia, as an ally of the Assad regime, as a partner with a very particular responsibility,” the spokeswoman said. “At the same time, Turkey, with its Sochi agreement with Russia, has also taken on a very particular responsibility.”

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, writing by Thomas Escritt,; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.