BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television on Friday reported that rebels in eastern Ghouta were shelling and shooting at the al-Wafidin crossing point to stop civilians leaving the besieged rebel enclave.

A boy stands as an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Al-Wafidin is the same crossing point through which an aid convoy entered eastern Ghouta earlier on Friday. Insurgents have repeatedly denied targeting civilians trying to leave eastern Ghouta.