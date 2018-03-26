FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Rebels in Syria's Douma deny Russian report they're ready to surrender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Jaish al-Islam rebel faction in Syria’s eastern Ghouta denied on Monday that its fighters were ready to lay down their arms and leave the Douma pocket, which they control.

Rebels in the town of Douma, near the capital, Damascus, have expressed willingness to stop fighting and leave, a Russian general staff official said earlier, according to Russia’s RIA news agency.

“(This) is a lie and devoid of truth,” said Mohammad Alloush, the faction’s political chief.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry, editing by Larry King

