MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that some rebels holed up in Syria’s eastern Ghouta were ready to accept a Russian offer to leave the rebel-controlled enclave with their families, Russian news agencies reported.

Moscow has said the rebels can leave safely with their families and weapons in return for immunity. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by Maria Kiselyova)