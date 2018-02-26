Russia rejects allegations pro-Assad forces behind Syria chlorine attack

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allegations that forces loyal to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad were to blame for a chlorine attack in Syria’s eastern Ghouta are a provocation aimed at sabotaging a ceasefire in the enclave, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Monday.

Lavrov said a 30-day ceasefire for eastern Ghouta agreed in the U.N. Security Council would take effect once all sides had agreed how it should be implemented, RIA news agency reported.